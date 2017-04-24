Ronan Keating and wife welcome first baby together
Ronan Keating has announced the birth of his fourth child on Instagram - his first child with wife Storm Keating - with a beautiful snap of his wife holding their newborn son. In the image, 35-year-old Storm Keating looks beautiful.
