Rolling Stone Charlie Watts strikes gold with award for contribution to jazz
Charlie will receive The Gold Award at the 2017 Jazz FM Awards in recognition of his lifelong dedication to jazz and blues music, which comes in the same month as his new jazz record, Charlie Watts Meets The Danish Radio Big Band, is released. He said: "I am very grateful to be honoured by Jazz FM for my contribution to jazz and blues.
