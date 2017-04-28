Rock legend Jerry Lee Lewis is openin...

Rock legend Jerry Lee Lewis is opening his Nesbit,

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Greenfield

Jerry Lee Lewis to open Mississippi home for tours Rock and roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis offering tours of his Nesbit, Miss., ranch. Check out this story on greenfield-westallisnow.com: http://usat.ly/2p9Kaqw The Dad Rock team visits the Sam Phillips Recording Service in Memphis and meets his son and granddaughter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret... 5 hr Buzz 80
News Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15) 16 hr ThomasA 5
News Cost of CelebrateErie headliners: $70,000 (Jul '12) Thu Play bill 5
News Tattle: Janet Jackson for Nutrisystem (Dec '11) Thu drea2480 4
News Courtney Love Will Star in a Lifetime Menendez ... Apr 25 barrens 15
News From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can... Apr 24 @Real Kelly 3
News Jimmy Page Calls Phil Collins 'Disastrous Drummer' (Dec '07) Apr 24 Iracord 51
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,943 • Total comments across all topics: 280,634,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC