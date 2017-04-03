Ricky Wilson says The Voice winners s...

Ricky Wilson says The Voice winners still face fight for success

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson has warned winners of TV music competitions that their achievement does not guarantee pop stardom. The former coach on The Voice UK urged hopeful musicians to audition for the show and its competitors, but advised they would still have to "fight" for success.

