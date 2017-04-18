Review: Robyn Hitchcock rocks out in ...

Review: Robyn Hitchcock rocks out in new self-titled album

Robyn Hitchcock rocks out on his new, self-titled album, restoring some electric zing to his guitar playing without any loss of melody. Hitchcock's prolific career since The Soft Boys has often alternated between acoustic albums and electric ones but it's been a while since he plugged-in this convincingly.

