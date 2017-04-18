Review: Robyn Hitchcock rocks out in new self-titled album
Robyn Hitchcock rocks out on his new, self-titled album, restoring some electric zing to his guitar playing without any loss of melody. Hitchcock's prolific career since The Soft Boys has often alternated between acoustic albums and electric ones but it's been a while since he plugged-in this convincingly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusat...
|3 hr
|Simran
|80
|The Leftovers is Weird and Great and I Still Do...
|4 hr
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|23
|Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ...
|7 hr
|ERIC
|30
|The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated
|Mon
|ReneCat
|1
|Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New...
|Mon
|eyes always pop out
|1
|Essencea s May Issue Unveils First-Ever Woke 10...
|Mon
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Chris Brown and Lil Wayne involved in federal d...
|Mon
|Fact is fact INFO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC