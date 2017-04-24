Review: 'Guardians' returns and it's better than the first

In James Gunn's sequel to his swashbuckling space Western, the Guardians of the Galaxy do their version of "The Empire Strikes Back," complete with daddy issues but with a considerably more anarchic spirit and enough acerbic interplay among its interstellar gang to make Obi-Wan blush. The wild whiz-bang of the first "Guardians" and its gleeful upending of superhero conventions was, I thought, not the second-coming others felt it was.

