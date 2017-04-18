Review: Davies relays his 'Americana'...

Review: Davies relays his 'Americana' experience in song

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

Think of "Americana," the first release of new material from former Kinks frontman Ray Davies in nine years, as a musical memoir of sorts. It's a welcome return for one of rock's signature voices and it finds Davies in a reflective and introspective mood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Leftovers is Weird and Great and I Still Do... 5 hr Spotted Girl 24
News Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusat... 11 hr Simran 80
News Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ... 14 hr ERIC 30
News The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated Mon ReneCat 1
News Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New... Mon eyes always pop out 1
News Essencea s May Issue Unveils First-Ever Woke 10... Mon Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Chris Brown and Lil Wayne involved in federal d... Mon Fact is fact INFO 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,890 • Total comments across all topics: 280,398,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC