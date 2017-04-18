Record-breaking royalties paid to songwriters after Adele and Ed Sheeran's global success
The global success of British music stars such as Adele and the rise of streaming services resulted in a record-breaking amount of royalties paid to songwriters in 2016. The Performing Right Society For Music paid out an all-time high of A 527 million to songwriters across the world in the past year, with 33% more of its members receiving payment for their work compared with the year before.
