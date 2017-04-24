Radiohead urged to cancel Israel gig ...

Radiohead urged to cancel Israel gig by stars including Roger Waters and Ken Loach

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters and film director Ken Loach have backed a call from stars across TV and music urging Radiohead to cancel a gig in Israel. An open letter signed by a number of artists and actors, as well as by Archbishop Desmond Tutu, calls for the rock group to "think again" about performing in a country "where a system of apartheid has been imposed on the Palestinian people".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret... 7 hr Tre H 79
News From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can... 18 hr @Real Kelly 3
News Jimmy Page Calls Phil Collins 'Disastrous Drummer' (Dec '07) 18 hr Iracord 51
News Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S... Apr 22 Yeti 5
News Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma... Apr 22 Yeti 2
News Ferry cool, crowd-pleasing in Capital Region debut Apr 22 Will Dockery 1
News Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ... Apr 21 ERIC 34
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,329 • Total comments across all topics: 280,537,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC