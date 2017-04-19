Prince left behind a treasure trove to see at Paisley Park
In this April 6, 2017, photo, fan artwork of Prince hangs on a new memorial fence in the parking lot of Paisley Park Museum, the former home and recording complex of the late superstar in Chanhassen, Minn. Manila Bulletin Paisley Park, in the Minneapolis suburb of Chanhassen, opened as a museum in October, just six months after the "Purple Rain" megastar died there of a painkiller overdose.
