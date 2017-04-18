Prince fans to mark anniversary of mu...

Prince fans to mark anniversary of music superstar's death

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

For Prince fans, the one-year anniversary of his shocking death from an accidental drug overdose will be a time for sadness and celebration. It was a year ago Friday that the music superstar was found dead at Paisley Park, the suburban Minneapolis recording complex where he lived.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ... 1 min ERIC 34
News Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret... 2 min Rose_NoHo 71
News Dolenz to release Carole King tribute (Jun '10) 6 hr whatever you say 3
News Britney Spears Dancer: She Broke My Nose and Di... (May '14) 6 hr silent sound LAPD 4
News Kelly Clarkson Gets Mommy-Shamed by People Who ... 7 hr Aradia 2
News Bryan Ferry recovering in London after feeling ill (Apr '11) 19 hr WILL Dockery 2
News LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17 19 hr WILL Dockery 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,236 • Total comments across all topics: 280,463,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC