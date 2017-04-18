Posh day at palace: Victoria Beckham ...

Posh day at palace: Victoria Beckham gets royal recognition

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham, right, receives her OBE from Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London, Wednesday April 19, 2017. less Fashion designer Victoria Beckham, right, receives her OBE from Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London, Wednesday April 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S... 1 hr KCinNYC 4
News Courtney Love Will Star in a Lifetime Menendez ... 2 hr KCinNYC 14
News Michael Jackson Estate Says IRS Expert Committe... 13 hr The Power Of Mast... 1
News Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusat... 15 hr Rubio s Foam Partays 82
News The Leftovers is Weird and Great and I Still Do... Tue Spotted Girl 24
News Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ... Tue ERIC 30
News The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated Apr 17 ReneCat 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,998 • Total comments across all topics: 280,420,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC