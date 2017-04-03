Popular online: US teen sings Cohen's...

Popular online: US teen sings Cohen's 'Hallelujah' into well

15 hrs ago

A haunting rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," sung by an American high school student into a wishing well in Italy, has gained a lot of online attention.

