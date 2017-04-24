Pop star Zara Larsson launches 'fierce and feminine' fashion range for H&M

Swedish singer Zara Larsson will make her debut in the fashion world next month as she releases her own feminism-inspired line for H&M. The pink-infused collection, which includes a customised denim jacket and a range of sporty pieces, will go on sale in global stores and online from May 18. It marks yet another new venture for the 19-year-old, who this year released her first album So Good, as well as her recent collaboration with Clean Bandit, Symphony.

