Police investigating club fight invol...

Police investigating club fight involving singer Chris Brown

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Police in Florida are investigating an incident at a nightclub where a photographer said he was "sucker punched" by singer Chris Brown. Tampa police spokesman Stephen Hegarty says 28-year-old Bennie Vines Jr. was hired by Aja Channelside to take photos during an event hosted by Brown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ... 24 min ERIC 30
News Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusat... 34 min Jay is mentally ill 74
News The Leftovers is Weird and Great and I Still Do... 2 hr Lifelover 11
News The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated 19 hr ReneCat 1
News Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New... 23 hr eyes always pop out 1
News Essencea s May Issue Unveils First-Ever Woke 10... 23 hr Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Chris Brown and Lil Wayne involved in federal d... Mon Fact is fact INFO 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,862 • Total comments across all topics: 280,383,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC