Pearl Jam, Tupac, Yes, Journey to be ...

Pearl Jam, Tupac, Yes, Journey to be inducted into Rock Hall

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

In this June 11, 2016 file photo, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam performs at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Joan Baez, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey and Yes will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday, April 7, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11) 2 hr 40ish 4
News Billy Joel and the Piano Men coming to the JET ... (Jun '15) 2 hr Beatlemania 2
News Beatlemania heads to JET Saturday night 6 hr UK eh 1
News Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret... 6 hr Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Israel postpones vote due to Britney Spears con... 13 hr -TheExam- 2
News Bon Jovi, battling bronchitis, postpones his we... Thu BJ Fan 1
News Jimmy Page Calls Phil Collins 'Disastrous Drummer' (Dec '07) Thu GuyWithGuitars 50
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,572 • Total comments across all topics: 280,132,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC