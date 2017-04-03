Pearl Jam, Tupac, Yes, Journey to be inducted into Rock Hall
Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Joan Baez, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey and Yes will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday night. Presenters inducting the 2017 class include David Letterman, Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams, Dhani Harrison, Pat Monahan, Jackson Browne and Alex Lifeson of Rush.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel postpones vote due to Britney Spears con...
|3 hr
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11)
|8 hr
|40ish
|4
|Billy Joel and the Piano Men coming to the JET ... (Jun '15)
|8 hr
|Beatlemania
|2
|Beatlemania heads to JET Saturday night
|12 hr
|UK eh
|1
|Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret...
|12 hr
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Bon Jovi, battling bronchitis, postpones his we...
|Thu
|BJ Fan
|1
|Jimmy Page Calls Phil Collins 'Disastrous Drummer' (Dec '07)
|Thu
|GuyWithGuitars
|50
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC