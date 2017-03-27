Paul Weller hails 'amazing' Teenage Cancer Trust at Royal Albert Hall concert
Paul Weller has heralded the "amazing" work of the Teenage Cancer Trust as he performed at a fundraising concert for the charity. The singer-songwriter was watched by a sell-out audience that included mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
