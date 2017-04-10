Orlando Bloom: My surprise at nude pa...

Orlando Bloom: My surprise at nude paddle board photos

Orlando Bloom has said he was having a "moment of feeling free" when he was famously photographed naked on a paddle board with singer Katy Perry. The British actor claimed he was unaware the pictures, which featured on a host of newspaper front pages in August, were being taken off the coast of Sardinia.

