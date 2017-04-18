One year after Prince's death, another turn for The Revolution
For members of Prince's 1980s backing band The Revolution, reuniting and hitting the road for a spring U.S. tour is how they are coping with the "Purple Rain" pop superstar's unexpected death a year ago. "We're taking it to the people who are grieving like we are, and letting them have a little bit of relief," guitarist Wendy Melvoin, sitting on a couch with other members of the band during a break at their Minneapolis rehearsal space, said Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusat...
|2 hr
|huntcoyotes
|102
|Priscilla Presley uncomfortable with fame
|3 hr
|Lmp
|2
|Michael Jackson Estate Says IRS Expert Committe...
|7 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|3
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's track list is ...
|8 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S...
|17 hr
|KCinNYC
|4
|Courtney Love Will Star in a Lifetime Menendez ...
|18 hr
|KCinNYC
|14
|The Leftovers is Weird and Great and I Still Do...
|Tue
|Spotted Girl
|24
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC