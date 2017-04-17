Olivia Newton-John on a 'Grease' reun...

Olivia Newton-John on a 'Grease' reunion and her music

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: YourErie

"I'm not a fortune teller," Newton-John told CNN. "I don't think anyone could have imagined a movie would go on almost 40 years and would still be popular and people would still be talking to me about it all the time and loving it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusat... 1 hr Rick Santpornum 65
News The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated 5 hr ReneCat 1
News The Leftovers is Weird and Great and I Still Do... 5 hr Lifelover 9
News Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New... 9 hr eyes always pop out 1
News Essencea s May Issue Unveils First-Ever Woke 10... 9 hr Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Chris Brown and Lil Wayne involved in federal d... 10 hr Fact is fact INFO 1
News Jim Morrison and Ray Manzarek bump into each ot... (Aug '14) 14 hr Janice 3
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,624 • Total comments across all topics: 280,369,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC