Noah Cyrus is more than Miley's sister
The 17-year-old sibling of Miley Cyrus dropped a new single on Friday morning, and the internet is a buzz about the rising star. "If you're awake and haven't listened to Stay Together by Noah Cyrus, why r u even up #YourWelcome," tweeted one fan.
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Priscilla Presley on a life lived in Elvis' shadow
|2 hr
|Well Paid Love
|1
|Jeff Goldblum and Wife Emilie Livingston Welcom...
|5 hr
|ERIC
|3
|Moonwalking With The Angels
|7 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|IRS May Take Michael Jackson's Childrens' Multi... (Apr '16)
|9 hr
|Space ace
|42
|Guitarist J. Geils found dead in his Massachuse...
|Fri
|Sattva Virginius
|1
|Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ...
|Fri
|ERIC
|29
|'David Bowie' eyes dog needs a new home
|Fri
|Trump Plotza
|1
