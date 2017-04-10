Noah Cyrus is more than Miley's sister

Noah Cyrus is more than Miley's sister

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KAPP-TV Yakima

The 17-year-old sibling of Miley Cyrus dropped a new single on Friday morning, and the internet is a buzz about the rising star. "If you're awake and haven't listened to Stay Together by Noah Cyrus, why r u even up #YourWelcome," tweeted one fan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAPP-TV Yakima.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Priscilla Presley on a life lived in Elvis' shadow 2 hr Well Paid Love 1
News Jeff Goldblum and Wife Emilie Livingston Welcom... 5 hr ERIC 3
News Moonwalking With The Angels 7 hr The Power Of Mast... 1
News IRS May Take Michael Jackson's Childrens' Multi... (Apr '16) 9 hr Space ace 42
News Guitarist J. Geils found dead in his Massachuse... Fri Sattva Virginius 1
News Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ... Fri ERIC 29
News 'David Bowie' eyes dog needs a new home Fri Trump Plotza 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,733 • Total comments across all topics: 280,314,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC