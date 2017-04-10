No a tell-all,a but Princea s ex details their life in memoir

No a tell-all,a but Princea s ex deta...

Love, grief, loss, legacy are just a few of the reasons Mayte Garcia is stepping back into the purple light with a new memoir covering her 11 years with the late music icon Prince. Garcia was just 16, a fan and already a professional belly dancer, when her mother slipped one of Prince's entourage a videotape of her daughter dancing.

