Musician John Warren Geils Jr. dies in Massachusetts at 71
Musician John Warren Geils Jr., founder of The J. Geils Band, has died in his Massachusetts home. He was 71. The band's first big hit "Love Stinks," a rant against unrequited love, was the title song on their 1980 album.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret...
|5 hr
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|63
|Using pop songs to teach kids math
|9 hr
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11)
|9 hr
|Micheal
|8
|Paris Jackson spends time with Caitlyn Jenner
|11 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|3
|Why Do We Keep Forgiving Chris Brown?
|11 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|IRS May Take Michael Jackson's Childrens' Multi... (Apr '16)
|18 hr
|Spotted Wee
|41
|Cher re-lists her 13,126-square-foot Italian Re... (Aug '09)
|Tue
|truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC