Music 13 mins ago 11:07 a.m.Coldplay vocalist visits sick fan in Manila hospital
Coldplay's lead vocalist has visited a cancer-stricken fan hours before the group's packed concert at Manila's seaside Mall of Asia Arena Concert Grounds. Chris Martin visited Ken Valiant Santiago in a hospital where the university student is battling cancer and spends much of the time listening to his favorite Coldplay songs.
