Mick Jagger avoids limelight as Charlie Watts wins award
It's not often Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger tries to avoid the spotlight and shift attention to drummer Charlie Watts. But that happened Tuesday night at Jazz FM's gala in London when Watts received the Gold Award for a lifetime of blues, jazz and rock excellence.
