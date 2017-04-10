Michelle Branch returns, thrillingly,...

Michelle Branch returns, thrillingly, after some time

The last time Michelle Branch released a full-length solo album was the same year Apple launched iTunes and "Finding Nemo" was in movie theaters. Judging by Branch's excellent new album, let's try to get her back in the studio as soon as possible.

