There are on the Norwalk Citizen News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Michael Jackson's son, Prince, unveils tattoo tribute to dad. In it, Norwalk Citizen News reports that:

In this June 29, 2013 file photo, Prince Jackson, left, and Katherine Jackson arrive at the world premiere of "Michael Jackson ONE" at THEhotel at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Prince Jackson unveiled a tattoo tribute to his late father, Michael, in an Instagram post on March 31, 2017.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.