Melissa Etheridge smokes weed with her adult kids

The singer has revealed she has smoked marijuana with her 20-year-old daughter, Bailey Jean, and 18-year-old son, Beckett. "It was funny at first, and then they realized it's very natural [at the] end of the day," Etheridge recently told Yahoo.

