Mel B's sister blasts 'evil' Stephen Belafonte: 'Rot in hell'

The former Emmerdale actress - whose beloved father Martin passed away last month - wrote on Instagram: "Dear all media I won't be selling a story on my sister never have and never will!! Here is my comment below so you can now leave me and my mum alone and let us be united and grieve the loss of my dad. "@stephenthinks11 8 years of abusive calls me and my mum have had stating we would never see Melanie again.I am laughing and celebrating as you were wrong.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.