Mel B 'incredible' in way she deals with divorce and death, says Simon Cowell
Simon Cowell has called Mel B "an incredible person" for the way in which she is dealing with her divorce and her father's death. The reality TV mogul praised his America's Got Talent panel mate for her composure in the face of personal troubles after filing for divorce from husband of 10 years Stephen Belafonte.
|Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret...
|5 hr
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|37
|Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11)
|9 hr
|texas pete
|5
|Weird things you didn't know about Elvis
|10 hr
|Victoria Sprague
|19
|Artist You Need to Know: Khalid
|16 hr
|butters_
|1
|A kinder, gentler Ted Nugent comes to Britt ...... (Jul '11)
|17 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|Israel postpones vote due to Britney Spears con...
|20 hr
|andet1987
|4
|Billy Joel and the Piano Men coming to the JET ... (Jun '15)
|Fri
|Beatlemania
|2
