Mel B 'incredible' in way she deals w...

Mel B 'incredible' in way she deals with divorce and death, says Simon Cowell

15 hrs ago

Simon Cowell has called Mel B "an incredible person" for the way in which she is dealing with her divorce and her father's death. The reality TV mogul praised his America's Got Talent panel mate for her composure in the face of personal troubles after filing for divorce from husband of 10 years Stephen Belafonte.

Chicago, IL

