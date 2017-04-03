Mel B accuses estranged husband of ab...

Mel B accuses estranged husband of abuse in court filings

Singer Mel B has won a temporary restraining order and sole custody of her youngest daughter after she claimed her estranged husband subjected her to years of abuse. The judge's order was issued Monday after the former Spice Girl filed a sworn declaration stating Stephen Belafonte subjected her to emotional and physical abuse throughout their relationship, and threatened to leak sex tapes of her.

