Maroon 5, Usher, Alabama Shakes headline Jazz Fest Day 2
Maroon 5, which last performed at Jazz Fest in 2013, will close out the Acura Stage on Saturday. The band has some New Orleans ties: their keyboardist PJ Morton is from the city.
