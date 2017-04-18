Mariah Carey has two dinner dates wit...

Mariah Carey has two dinner dates with Nick Cannon

Read more: Loudon County News

The 'One Sweet Day' singer - who split from dancer boyfriend Bryan Tanaka just a few weeks ago - and her ex-husband took their twins Moroccan and Monroe, five, to Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills on Thursday and the following evening, the former couple went out without their children to Nobu Malibu, Us Weekly reports. Their outings came after Nick, 36, recently admitted he wouldn't rule out getting back with his "dream girl" Mariah - who he married in April 2008 but split from in 2014 - in the future, but insisted he is currently too happy with their close friendship to "mess up" what they have by changing their relationship.

