Madonna makes dig at Pepsi after Kendall Jenner advert pulled

Madonna has taken a sly dig at Pepsi after the drinks giant drew criticism over an advert starring Kendall Jenner at a staged equality march. The pop superstar uploaded a photo of herself dressed head to toe in red and holding a Coca-Cola can to Instagram, hours after Pepsi pulled the advert and apologised for "missing the mark".

