Madonna biopic in the works
According to The Hollywood Reporter , the studio has picked up a script from first time screen writer Elyse Hollander about Madonna's early rise to fame in New York in the '80s. The magazine says the movie will deal with Madonna as she works on her debut alubm, "struggling in a business that treats women badly, while also dealing with a burgeoning love life and the first hints of fame."
