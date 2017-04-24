Lorde, Imagine Dragons, Iggy Azalea s...

Lorde, Imagine Dragons, Iggy Azalea set to appear at 2017 iHeartRadio MMVAs

New Zealand's Lorde is among the first round of artists announced for this year's iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards. Lorde is headed to this year's iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards - but whether her lamp will make an encore performance remains to be seen.

