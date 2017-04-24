Lord Archer and Kevin Keegan among 44 to settle phone-hacking claims
Lord Jeffrey Archer, Dame Mary Archer, footballer Kevin Keegan, former home secretary Charles Clarke and actress Patsy Kensit were among 44 individuals whose cases were resolved at London's High Court on Tuesday. It took more than two hours for the agreed statements settling their actions for misuse of private information to be read out to Mr Justice Mann.
