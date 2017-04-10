Like the King of Pop, The 1975 want t...

Like the King of Pop, The 1975 want to rock your body

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Feb. 22, 2017 file photo, singer Matthew Healy of the band the 1975 performs on stage at the Brit Awards 2017 in London. Healy remembers how emotional and impactful his first major concert was when he was just 8 years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kelly Clarkson Shares Sweet Pics From Son Remin... 8 hr Wendy Rats 1
News Kelly Clarkson laughs about hitting the wrong note 8 hr Wendy Rats 2
News Kelly Clarkson Gets Mommy-Shamed by People Who ... 8 hr Wendy Rats 1
News Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret... 8 hr Frankie Rizzo 64
News Using pop songs to teach kids math Wed Trump is Winning 1
News Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11) Wed Micheal 8
News Paris Jackson spends time with Caitlyn Jenner Wed The Power Of Mast... 3
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,353 • Total comments across all topics: 280,273,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC