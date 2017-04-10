Let's Dance: Westport's Nile Rodgers ...

Let's Dance: Westport's Nile Rodgers Joins Jimmy Fallon On 'SNL'

WESTPORT, Conn. - To celebrate the first-ever coast-to-coast broadcast of "Saturday Night Live," guest host Jimmy Fallon led a flash mob in a jubilant performance of David Bowie's classic "Let's Dance."

