Leonard Cohen's son says the singer was confident Donald Trump would be elected
Leonard Cohen told his family, in his final days, he was confident Donald Trump would be elected president of the United States. The Montreal singer-songwriter's son Adam recalled the prediction at Saturday's Juno gala dinner, where his father received a posthumous artist of the year prize.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|35 min
|ROGER DODGER
|94
|IRS May Take Michael Jackson's Childrens' Multi... (Apr '16)
|6 hr
|Space ace
|20
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Fri
|coyote505
|5
|Weird things you didn't know about Elvis
|Fri
|Taylor
|18
|Live Review and Gallery: Bon Jovi at United Center
|Thu
|KellyLovesBonJovi
|2
|Michael Jackson broke down racial barriers (Jun '09)
|Mar 30
|Spotted Wee
|1,565
|Madonna plays surprise concert in park for Hill...
|Mar 29
|Hillary got thumped
|41
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC