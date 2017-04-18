Lana Del Rey dating rapper
The 'Video Games' singer was reportedly spotted "making out" with the US rapper - whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum - at the Coachella festival numerous times over the last weekend and couldn't hide their affection for one another. "They barely left one A another's sides and looked very lovey-dovey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|2 hr
|Davycrockett
|2
|Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret...
|9 hr
|Gary
|77
|Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S...
|Sat
|Yeti
|5
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|Sat
|Yeti
|2
|Ferry cool, crowd-pleasing in Capital Region debut
|Sat
|Will Dockery
|1
|Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ...
|Fri
|ERIC
|34
|Dolenz to release Carole King tribute (Jun '10)
|Apr 21
|whatever you say
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC