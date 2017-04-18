Lady Gaga's Coachella tribute to canc...

Lady Gaga's Coachella tribute to cancer-stricken friend

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 31-year-old singer headlined the annual music and arts festival in Indio, California, on Saturday , for the second weekend in a row and during her performance she dedicated an acoustic version of 'Edge of Glory' to her pal Sonja Durham, who is battling stage IV cancer. She said: "My friend Sonja is very sick and I love her so much and if it's okay with you, I'd like to sing this song for her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret... 3 hr Wondering 78
News From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can... 4 hr @Real Kelly 3
News Jimmy Page Calls Phil Collins 'Disastrous Drummer' (Dec '07) 4 hr Iracord 51
News Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S... Sat Yeti 5
News Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma... Sat Yeti 2
News Ferry cool, crowd-pleasing in Capital Region debut Sat Will Dockery 1
News Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ... Fri ERIC 34
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,961 • Total comments across all topics: 280,523,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC