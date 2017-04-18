Lady Gaga's Coachella tribute to cancer-stricken friend
The 31-year-old singer headlined the annual music and arts festival in Indio, California, on Saturday , for the second weekend in a row and during her performance she dedicated an acoustic version of 'Edge of Glory' to her pal Sonja Durham, who is battling stage IV cancer. She said: "My friend Sonja is very sick and I love her so much and if it's okay with you, I'd like to sing this song for her.
