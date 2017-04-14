Lady Gaga will make history as female...

Lady Gaga will make history as female headliner at Coachella

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

Lady Gaga will make history when she performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival this weekend, marking a decade since a solo woman has been billed as a headliner on the prestigious musical stage. Beyonce had been slated to headline the festival in Indio, California, but backed out because she's pregnant with twins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeff Goldblum and Wife Emilie Livingston Welcom... 21 min ERIC 3
News Moonwalking With The Angels 2 hr The Power Of Mast... 1
News IRS May Take Michael Jackson's Childrens' Multi... (Apr '16) 5 hr Space ace 42
News Guitarist J. Geils found dead in his Massachuse... 21 hr Sattva Virginius 1
News Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ... 21 hr ERIC 29
News 'David Bowie' eyes dog needs a new home Fri Trump Plotza 1
News Poison's Bobby Dall says band's tour with Def L... Thu I want to jam 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,817 • Total comments across all topics: 280,309,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC