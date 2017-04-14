Lady Gaga will make history as female headliner at Coachella
Lady Gaga will make history when she performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival this weekend, marking a decade since a solo woman has been billed as a headliner on the prestigious musical stage. Beyonce had been slated to headline the festival in Indio, California, but backed out because she's pregnant with twins.
