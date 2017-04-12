Lady Gaga ex-manager Troy Carter name...

Lady Gaga ex-manager Troy Carter named Prince estate adviser

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: 680News

The trust company overseeing Prince's estate has picked Spotify executive Troy Carter, the former manager for Lady Gaga and Meghan Trainor, as its entertainment adviser. Carter told Billboard and Variety about his Comerica Bank & Trust appointment this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret... 16 hr L Craig s Hush Pu... 63
News Using pop songs to teach kids math 20 hr Trump is Winning 1
News Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11) 21 hr Micheal 8
News Paris Jackson spends time with Caitlyn Jenner 22 hr The Power Of Mast... 3
News Why Do We Keep Forgiving Chris Brown? 22 hr The Power Of Mast... 1
News IRS May Take Michael Jackson's Childrens' Multi... (Apr '16) Wed Spotted Wee 41
News Cher re-lists her 13,126-square-foot Italian Re... (Aug '09) Tue truth 2
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,554 • Total comments across all topics: 280,263,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC