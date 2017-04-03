Kylie Minogue honoured by Duke of Edinburgh for Anglo-Australian relations role
The Duke of Edinburgh, second left, presents Kylie Minogue with the Britain-Australia Society Award for 2016 with Britain-Australia Society chairman Peter Benson, left, and Australian High Commissioner to the the UK Alexander Downer Philip, 95, welcomed the much-loved Australian star to the Queen's Berkshire residence where he presented her with an award honouring her contribution to Anglo-Australian relations. The Duke of Edinburgh presents @KylieMinogue with the Britain-Australia Society Award for 2016, at Windsor Castle.
