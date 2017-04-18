Kelly Osbourne attacked by sandwich

16 hrs ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

The 32-year-old reality TV star shot to fame in 2002 when her famous family invited the cameras into their home for their show 'The Osbournes' but she has admitted she wasn't prepared for the scrutiny she'd receive over her weight and remembers vividly one time when a cute guy asked her to roll down her car window, which she assumed was to ask for directions, in Los Angeles and he launched the messy roll at her. Recalling the moment in her new autobiography 'There is No F***ing Secret: Letters From a Bada** B***h', obtained by DailyMail.com , she said: "Instead, he threw a foot-long Subway sandwich in my window, which hit me on the side of my head and exploded.

