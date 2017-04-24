Justin Bieber reflects on his trouble...

Justin Bieber reflects on his troubled past Justin Bieber, how far you've come.

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WHBF-TV Rock Island

On Sunday, Bieber posted his 2014 mugshot from his DUI arrest on Instagram, next to a current photo of himself captioned: "I love this because it reminds me I'm not exactly where I want to be but thank God I'm not where I used to be! The best is yet to come do you believe it?" Bieber's 2014 arrest stemmed from a drag racing incident in Miami. He subsequently failed a sobriety test and was found to be driving with an expired license.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret... 10 hr Tre H 79
News From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can... 21 hr @Real Kelly 3
News Jimmy Page Calls Phil Collins 'Disastrous Drummer' (Dec '07) 21 hr Iracord 51
News Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S... Apr 22 Yeti 5
News Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma... Apr 22 Yeti 2
News Ferry cool, crowd-pleasing in Capital Region debut Apr 22 Will Dockery 1
News Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ... Apr 21 ERIC 34
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,765 • Total comments across all topics: 280,540,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC