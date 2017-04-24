Justin Bieber reflects on his troubled past Justin Bieber, how far you've come.

On Sunday, Bieber posted his 2014 mugshot from his DUI arrest on Instagram, next to a current photo of himself captioned: "I love this because it reminds me I'm not exactly where I want to be but thank God I'm not where I used to be! The best is yet to come do you believe it?" Bieber's 2014 arrest stemmed from a drag racing incident in Miami. He subsequently failed a sobriety test and was found to be driving with an expired license.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.