Justin Bieber named most influential pop star over Beyonce and Adele
The 23-year-old was crowned King of Pop in The Box Powerlist 2017 after being judged one of the music industry's most successful stars - both in terms of wealth and fans. Online music video service The Box Plus Network measured a line-up of key stars' all-round success, based on their music revenues, social media influence, online views, personal wealth, award wins, chart performance and media attention.
