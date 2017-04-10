Justin Bieber named most influential ...

Justin Bieber named most influential pop star over Beyonce and Adele

Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

The 23-year-old was crowned King of Pop in The Box Powerlist 2017 after being judged one of the music industry's most successful stars - both in terms of wealth and fans. Online music video service The Box Plus Network measured a line-up of key stars' all-round success, based on their music revenues, social media influence, online views, personal wealth, award wins, chart performance and media attention.

