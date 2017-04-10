Julian Lennon honors his mom, the environment in kids' book
Julian Lennon is looking to nurture a new generation's commitment to the environment, with a little help from a white feather. The firstborn son of the late John Lennon has co-authored "Touch the Earth," a picture book for kids as young as 3 about the world's water problems, from polluted oceans to the need for clean drinking water in the developing world.
